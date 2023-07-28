Javed Akhtar gives glowing review to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, calls it a ‘must watch’

Javed Akhtar has seen Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and given his review. The lyricist took to Twitter to share his honest feedback of the film and called it a "must watch." Javed's wife, actor Shabana Azmi also stars in the film that released on July 28. (Also read: Ranveer Singh shares Ranbir Kapoor's honest review about his acting in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani) Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to shower praise on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

What Javed said about the film

Javed shared his review of the film on Twitter and wrote, "Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani ki prem kahani is one of the most entertaining Hindi films I have seen in recent years . If you love wit humour and strong emotions Here is a must watch ."

About Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

The Karan Johar film marks Ranveer and Alia’s reunion after Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy (2019). Veteran actors Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan are part of Ranveer's family – the Randhawas. Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly as well as veteran actor Shabana Azmi play Alia's family – the Chatterjees. The film charts Rocky and Rani's love story as they deal with their 'very different' families.

Celeb reviews of RRKPK

Earlier this week on Tuesday, Karan had hosted a special screening of the film which were attended by several celebrities. Many of them took to Instagram Stories to shower praise on the film.

Abhishek Bachchan, whose mother Jaya stars in the film, and who has worked with Karan in his 2006 romantic drama Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, called Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani a “total and complete family entertainer” on his Instagram Stories. “@karanjohar back to doing what he does best,” he added. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor, Alia's mother-in-law, also took to Instagram Stories and said Alia looks “shines” and looks “gorgeous.” Alia added it to her Stories and wrote, “Love youuu.” Alia's mother also praised the film on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “One full fat family entertainer coming your way this Friday…”

Hindustan Times review

The Hindustan Times review of the film said, "Predictably, the story picks pace in the second half and there are enough emotionally-charged scenes that are noteworthy and keep you hooked. The scenes where Rocky is bonding with Rani's family are moving and carry wit and humour, while Rani's portions with Randhawas are most intense and not too pleasant. I liked that balance that KJo tried to show while switching between the two households. With his on-point and near-perfect direction, KJo yet again proves that he knows the strength of his actors and how to make the most of it through the characters they portray. The way he blends emotions and humour is what remains the backbone of the film."

