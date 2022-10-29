Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Dhaakad's failure: ‘Meri bhi is saal ek film nai chali'

Kangana Ranaut finally admitted the failurof her action-flick Dhaakad at an event. She spoke about how it has helped help to understand the audience’s mindset who failed to identify with the ‘westernised concept’ of the film. She feels it’s a sign that people are becoming aware of their Indian roots. Also read: Kangana Ranaut promises ‘masala’ if she returns to Twitter

Directed by Razneesh Ghai, Dhaakad released on May 20. The film opened up to a poor start at the ticket window with less than ₹1 crore on its first day. According to PTI’s trade sources, the film was taken down by distributors due to "extremely low audience turnout".

After Kangana was spotted defending her film on her Instagram Stories multiple times, this is the first time she broke her silence about the film’s poor performance. When asked about her thoughts on Bollywood films not working at the box office, compared with films from the South film industry, Kangana told Aaj Tak, “There are various kinds of analysis about films’ performance. If you look at hit films, all of them have Indian roots. Look at Kantara. These films show India on a micro level, based on devotion and spirituality. Ponniyin Selvan-1 is also about Cholas.”

“Bollywood has gone far away from its Indian culture and they have westernised films. With the trend to make westernised films, I think people are unable to relate themselves to the film. Meri bhi iss saal ek film nahin chali hain. Usse bhi mujhe yehi seekh mili ki sayad bohot hi westernised character tha jisse log identify nahin kar payein (Even one of my films didn’t work this year I have learned that may be my character was too westernised, which Indian couldn’t identify),” the actor also reasoned.

She feels there’s a sudden sense of pride among the Indian audience, and they are rooting for those who are connecting them to it only. She cited examples of films like RRR and Thalaivii as successful pan-India films. Kangana is currently working on her upcoming film Emergency.

