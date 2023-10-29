Kangana Ranaut gets trolled by Prakash Raj, Deepa Mehta for her comments on low theatre footfalls, Israel-Gaza conflict

Prakash Raj to Kangana's post

Reacting to Kangana's post, Prakash, who is often seen at loggerheads with her, said, “India has got Independence just recently in 2014… please wait ..it will pick up.. #justasking.”

What did Kangana Ranaut say?

In the video, Kangana had said, “Friends, my film Tejas released in theatres yesterday. Whoever has seen this film, has been giving us a lot of appreciation and blessings. But friends, after Covid 19, our Hindi film industry has not been able to recover totally. 99% films are not even given a chance by the audience. I know that in today's age, everyone has a mobile phone, and TV at home. But community viewing, in theatres which is an important part of our civilization from the very beginning. Dance, arts... every type of dance, folklores... are all essential. So, it is my earnest request to the Hindi film audience and specially the multiplex ones... if you liked Uri, Mary Kom and Neerja, you will also like Tejas.”

Deepa Mehta reacts to Kangana's comments

Not only Prakash, but also filmmaker Deepa Mehta too recently disapproved of Kangana's recent statement on the ongoing crisis in Israel and Hamas. Kangana recently met Israel's ambassador Naor Gilon and extended her support to the nation.

Kangana met Israel's ambassador to India

“As a Hindu nation, the Hindu genocides that have continued for centuries, we identify a lot with Jews and we strongly believe as we deserve a Bharat dedicated to Hindus, Jews also deserve one nation and they can't give us one that land is rather very inhumane and stingy of the Islamic world where they have 2nd largest amount of countries in the whole globe which is primarily dominated by the Christian countries. So I think what you guys are fighting for is rightfully yours and we as a Hindu nation, we stand in Israel's support,” Kangana said.

Reacting to the Queen actor's comments on the issue, Deepa tweeted, “OMG. Who let her loose?”

Kangana hits back

Meanwhile, Kangana just responded to those who have been trolling her ever since she posted the video. She said, “All those who are wishing me ill, their lives will be forever miserable because they will have to see my glory every day for the rest of their lives, since I left home at the age of 15 with nothing I am consistently chiseling my own fate and there have been enough evidence that I am destined to do significant things for the cause of woman empowerment and for my nation Bharat.”

“For their own mental health I request them to join my fan clubs that way they will be aligned with the larger universal plan, I want my well wishers to be kind to them show them the way,” she signed off.

