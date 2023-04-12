Karan Johar says Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not: 'Real, vulnerable and so damn honest'

Zeenat Aman has been grabbing attention ever since her debut on Instagram in February. The veteran actor keeps sharing old and new pictures from her life along with eloquent captions. Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celebrity to praise Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts. On Wednesday, Karan, who has been sharing cryptic notes lately, took to Instagram Stories, and wrote, "Zeenat Aman is everything Instagram is not! Real... vulnerable and so damn honest!" Also read: Zeenat Aman shares rare pic with sons, pens important note on parenting Karan Johar talked about Zeenat Aman's Instagram posts.

In a recent note he shared on Instagram Stories, Karan Johar had talked about how he is not going to surrender to false allegations against him. The filmmaker has been facing criticism on social media recently; it all started after Priyanka Chopra talked about how she was sidelined in Bollywood. Following which old reports of Karan and Priyanka's rumoured tiff, and an old video of Karan in which he had talked about his attempt to sabotage Anushka Sharma’s career surfaced online. Amid all this, the filmmaker has been sharing cryptic posts.

Karan Johar called Zeenat Aman's Instagram game 'honest'.

In a recent note he shared on Instagram Stories, Karan had said that accusations against him will not make him weak. “Aap utha lo talvaar… Hum marne waalon mein se nahi (You can pick swords, but they will not kill me)," a part of his note had read. This came a day after actor Kangana Ranaut had slammed the filmmaker on Instagram Stories as she reacted to Karan's old video in which he said that he ‘wanted to murder’ Anushka’s career after seeing her photo for the first time. Days before this, Kangana had also accused Karan of ‘harassing’ Priyanka Chopra to a point where she had to ’leave India’.

Kangana had linked Karan to Priyanka's recent interview, where the actor had talked about being ‘sidelined’ in Bollywood. Kangana had tweeted, “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and chased her out of film industry… a self made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

Meanwhile, Instagram timeline of Zeenat Aman is a treasure trove of memories coupled with thoughtful captions that have been praised by Kajol and other celebs. In one of her recent Instagram posts, Zeenat had remembered her co-actor, the late Parveen Babi. The veteran actor has shared a long caption with their photos, in which she talked about their uncanny resemblance and how they were often pitted against each other in the 1970s.

