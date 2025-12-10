Search
Kartik Aaryan does push-ups with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky in new video

ByRitika Kumar
Published on: Dec 10, 2025 07:06 pm IST

Kartik Aaryan shares a charming video with Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky in Abu Dhabi, hinting at a possible collaboration.

Kartik Aaryan surprised fans on Wednesday when he shared an unexpected and charming video featuring none other than acclaimed Hollywood director Darren Aronofsky. The two appeared to have met in Abu Dhabi, where Kartik has been attending multiple international events this week. The clip, posted on Kartik’s social media, captured the men in a playful, light-hearted exchange, creating a buzz about possible collaboration.

Darren and Kartik's camaraderie in the new video

The video began with Darren greeting the camera warmly. “Hi, my old friend Kartik. Hello to all of his fans. We’re hanging out together,” he said, as Kartik grinned beside him. Kartik confirmed playfully, “Yes!” Darren continued, revealing a soft spot for India. “I’ve been to India a few times, and my favourite actor is also here,” he said, gesturing toward Kartik. Kartik chimed in, “We are having a cup of chai.” Darren nodded enthusiastically.

Darren then continued, “He will be a big star in India.” Kartik raised an eyebrow. “In India?” Darren corrected himself with a smile, “In America, we are big fans, but I think India will learn to love him soon.” Kartik burst into laughter and said, "Okay, thank you for ruining my day.” Keeping the playful banter going, Darren then asked, “Will you bring me to India? What kind of movie? I think we need a song and dance.”Kartik agreed instantly. “Yes, I think a commercial movie.” Darren closed their chat with a warm sentiment, “An honour to know you.”

The video then cuts to an unexpected and hilarious scene where Kartik, Darren, and an unidentified woman can be seen doing push-ups together on the floor, clearly having far too much fun. Kartik captioned the video as “Aaryanofsky Brothers.” Darren himself dropped a comment, sending fans into overdrive: “Should we announce our collab here?”

Kartik’s Abu Dhabi trip has been nothing short of star-studded. Just a day before the Aronofsky video, Kartik shared a snapshot with Hollywood legend Johnny Depp. In the photo, the two appeared relaxed and cheerful, sitting next to each other, hugging. Kartik captioned it, "Pirates of the Red Sea. JackSparrow x RoohBaba."

Kartik Aaryan's latest project

In Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans, Kartik plays a character named Ray and Ananya plays Rumi. The film has been described as a romantic comedy/drama and revolves around the journey of young lovers navigating love and relationships in a modern world, with the teaser teasing a “90s‑style love story in 2025’s hook‑up culture.” Other cast members include Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff and Tiku Talsania in supporting roles.

