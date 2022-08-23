KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan bursts into laughter as he gets a funny DM from a contestant. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan will welcome contestant Aishwarya Ruparel in the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. During the show, Amitabh receives a funny video in his DM from Gajodhar Chachi, Aishwarya's online avatar. The video leaves Amitabh in splits. Also Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant how online dating works, he says 'didn't know you'd be this curious'. Watch

In the video shared by Sony TV on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan takes out his tab in which he received a video from Aishwarya. The video starts playing in which Aishwarya's online avatar Gajodhar chachi says, "Hello, I am Gajodhar chachi. I am full of attitude since morning because I got selected in KBC. Bachchan ji you raise my heartbeat." Amitabh then says, "Achha (okay)." Aishwarya then asks him, "Sir now you tell me, whom do you like more? Gajodhar chachi or Aishwarya?" An awkward Amitabh then says, "The next question is..." and bursts into laughter.

Amitabh's fun conversations with his contestants on the show often win over hearts. He recently filmed a fun matrimonial ad for a contestant on the show. In another episode he lauded a contestant for bringing his girlfriend with him and asked questions about online dating. Also Read: KBC 14: Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant how online dating works, he says 'didn't know you'd be this curious'. Watch

Amitabh is currently awaiting the release of Ayan Mukerji's film Brahmastra. The film, slated to release on September 9, also stars Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Amitabh will then be seen in the comedy-drama Goodbye. The film will also star Rashmika Mandanna and will release on October 7, 2022.

Amitabh also has Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai in the pipeline. Apart from Amitabh, the film also stars Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa with Neena Gupta and Sarika in prominent roles. It will release on November 11.

