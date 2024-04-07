Kriti Sanon on women being trolled for film's box office failure: 'I come across really hurtful comments'

Kriti Sanon is currently basking in the success of her two back-to-back releases of 2024. The actor has achieved yet another milestone as her heist-comedy Crew is shattering box office records. In a recent interview with Zoom TV, she spoke about the fate of women-led films. Kriti also stressed on women being targeted for a movie's failure. (Also read: Kriti Sanon on star kids getting better opportunities: ‘I had more potential’) Kriti Sanon recently reacted to female actors being trolled after a movie's box office failure.

Kriti Sanon reacts to sexism towards female actors

Kriti, while interacting with Zoom TV was quizzed about female actors being held responsible when a film fails to perform well in theatres. She said, “It's just very sad. At times, I do come across really hurtful comments. A film, succeeding or not, is not one just person. It's a whole team. I choose to ignore all of this and let my work speak because nothing else really matters. People quickly blame it on the girl sometimes, in many cases, not just films, even matches sometimes. Trolls are trolls, you can't pay so much attention to them."

Kriti Sanon turns producer with Do Patti

Kriti will next be seen in Shashanka Chaturvedi's Do Patti, co-starring Kajol and Tanvi Azmi in crucial roles. It is a co-production of the actor's Blue Butterfly Films and Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures. Kriti spoke about her debut as a producer at the Next on Netflix event on March 2024. She opined, “After 'Mimi' I wanted to find something which is layered, intense, and that pushes me to do something that I've never done before. I wasn't getting such an opportunity for a while. I believe when you can't find an opportunity that excites you, you need to create one. 'Do Patti' was that opportunity as an actor as well.”

Kriti played the role of an air hostess in her recent release Crew. The film also features Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee and Kulbhushan Kharbanda in crucial roles. The heist-comedy is directed by Rajesh A Krishnan. It is co-produced by Ekta Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Digvijay Purohit.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place