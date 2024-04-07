Crew box office collection worldwide day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer crosses 100 crore

Crew worldwide box office day 9: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon-led Crew has finally entered the ₹100 crore club at the box office globally. On Sunday, Tabu and Kareena shared the latest numbers on her Instagram account which revealed that the heist comedy has crossed ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office. Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. (Also read: How Crew's box office opening fares in comparison to other big openers this year: From Fighter, Shaitaan to Article 370) Crew stars Kriti Sanon, Kareena Kapoor and Tabu as air hostesses.

Sona kitna sona hai!

On Sunday, Tabu shared the poster of Crew on her Instagram account with the new numbers. The words on it read, “100 crore+ 104.08 cr day 9 cumulative worldwide GBOC." Kareena also shared the same update on her Instagram account and tagged the cast and crew of the film.

Earlier, the film had scripted history on its opening day with the highest opening for a three-female lead film. It had collected ₹20.07 crores on its opening day at the worldwide box office

Kriti shares BTS pictures

Meanwhie Kriti took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a bunch of BTS pictures of her character from the film. In one of the pictures, she was seen in costume, looking at the script in a serious look. In another, she was seen laughing at something beyond the camera. “Divya Rana from Haryana (pilot emoticon) #Crew” she wrote in the caption.

Crew also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kapil Sharma, Saswata Chatterjee, Rajesh Sharma and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The film follows the journey of three air hostesses whose lives are caught in a web of lies after they discover a dead passenger smuggling gold biscuits under his shirt.

It is produced by Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, and Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor of Balaji Motion Pictures.

