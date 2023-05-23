Lara Dutta says she and Priyanka Chopra will 'always have each other's backs', is grateful to Akshay Kumar

Actor Lara Dutta took a trip down memory lane and penned a note as her debut film Andaaz completed 20 years of release. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Lara shared posters from the film also featuring her co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar. Lara said that she is grateful to Akshay for always being there for her. She also appreciated Priyanka saying the duo will always have 'each other's backs'. (Also Read | When Lara Dutta said that she and Priyanka Chopra had different aspirations after starring in Andaz) Lara Dutta, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra featured together in Andaaz.

Sharing the pictures, Lara captioned the post, "And just like that…….. it’s been 20 years!!! What an incredible, exhilarating journey!!! Always grateful! First of all to the audience and fans! To @suneeldarshan for offering me my first film and being the wonderful, cultured, caring person he is. My dearest Raj ji for being the most patient teacher. My forever most handsome, most fun, always there for me, @akshaykumar, for just being who he is!!!"

She also added, "@priyankachopra we’ll always have each other's backs! Ever grateful for what the Indian film industry has given me!" She also added the hashtags--Andaaz, 20 years, films, cinema, Indian film industry, grateful, love and debut. Reacting to the post, Dia posted red heart, raised hands and tiger emojis. A fan wrote, "It was a good movie too, both beauty queens looked gorge." A comment read, "I have to be honest this was my favourite movie even before I came to know who was Lara Dutta or Priyanka Chopra."

Andaaz (2003) is a romantic musical film directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan. It stars Akshay Kumar, Lara and Priyanka Chopra. Though Priyanka's debut film was The Hero: Love Story of a Spy (2003), she played the leading lady Andaaz.

Lara worked in several films before taking a long break. She made her comeback to the silver screen with Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom in 2021. She has worked in Charlie Chopra & The Mystery Of Solang Valley. The former Miss Universe made her web debut with Hundred in 2020. Later, she acted in a couple of series such as Hiccups and Hookups and Kaun Banegi Shikharwati.

Priyanka features in The Russo Brothers' Citadel currently. Her last film was James C Strouse's Love Again with Sam Heughan. She will now be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. The actor also has Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

