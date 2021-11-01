Mahesh Manjrekar feels Salman Khan is ‘lonely’, says he 'needs someone to come back to'

Mahesh Manjrekar opened up about his relationship with Salman Khan and said that he feels the actor is ‘lonely.’ He also said that while Salman is surrounded by several loved ones, he doesn't have a particular someone to whom he can go back. He added that he has an ‘issue’ with Salman not tying the knot yet.

Salman Khan and Mahesh Manjrekar have collaborated on Antim: The Final Truth. The film is directed by Mahesh while Salman plays a cop in it. The actor's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma plays a gangster in the film.

Speaking about Salman with Siddharth Kannan in an interview, Mahesh said, “Sometimes what happens is, there are somethings that I can talk to him which normal guy can't talk. I always feel, even now I feel and tell him also, 'Salman, tu shaadi nahi karta uska issue hai mere ko (I have an issue with you not marrying).' I really want... Tomorrow I want to see Salman's son. I feel I can actually talk to him about that. Half the time he just brushes me aside but I really feel he needs someone to come back to.”

“Sometimes I feel there is, in that whole happy exterior he shows na, sometimes I feel he's lonely. Ek toh na usko kuch shauk nahi hai bahut (He doesn't have any desires as such). You (addressing Siddharth) must've seen where Salman stays (he lives in a flat in Mumbai) which I think is a one-bedroom flat. Half the time when I go (to his) home, he's lying on the sofa in the drawing-room. Sometimes I really feel that behind this man... itna success hai huge success... Uske peeche jo aadmi hai na wo typical middle class aadmi hai (The man behind the successful facade is a middle-class person),” Mahesh said, adding, “Sometimes I feel he needs someone to come back to because everyone who is with him, his friends, they are all very very good friends. They really love Salman Khan. But wo log wahaan se jaake (When they leave from his side), they go to someone. Whom does Salman go to? (His brothers Arbaaz and Sohail) have their own lives na.”

Over the years, Salman has been rumoured to be dating a number of women. He almost married Sangeeta Bijlani however, the wedding was called off. Lately, Salman has been rumoured to be dating Iulia Vantur. The duo also walked into Aayush's birthday bash last month together. However, Salman has been dodging questions about his marriage for a while now.