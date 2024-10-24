Mahima Chaudhry says she hid cancer diagnosis from her father, he learnt about it after watching Anupam Kher's video

Mahima Chaudhry, in a recent interview with Cyrus Broacha for his YouTube channel, recalled how she hid her breast cancer diagnosis from her parents. While recalling her treatment during lockdown, she said that her father came to know about it when Anupam Kher uploaded a video of her talking about it on his Instagram handle. (Also read: Mahima Chaudhry advised Hina Khan to get cancer treatment in India over US: ‘The medicine is the same’) Mahima Chaudhry recently said that she hid about her cancer diagnosis from her parents for a long time.

Mahima Chaudhry on hiding cancer diagnosis from parents

Mahima, while speaking about her cancer diagnosis stated that, “When I got detected with breast cancer I was like, ‘Why tell them?’ Rest of the people knew, like my masi and my sister. But I I was like, ‘Do not tell my mom and.’ If they will get admitted, whom am I going to look after? My Dad often shaves his hair. So I said, ‘Papa it is lockdown, you want to buzz my hair to, I am losing a lot.’ Then after 2-3 days he is telling my nurse, ‘Main itna buddha hoon, meri dadhi badh gayi, iske baal kyu nahi badh rahe (I am so old, still my beard grew out, why isn't her hair coming back)?’ So then I also got stunned. I didn't know my Dad was into this. He is a bit nosy. I said, ‘no, they said at least three times I need to do it.’ So, he did get curious. I did not expect my Dad to be like that. But he didn't know about it.”

She further said, “So, when he (Anupam) called me to do a film, we were doing a photoshoot and he started making my video. I thought when the film comes out, we will probably tell. Then he showed it to my sister and she said to has come out really nice. After that he uploaded it. While we were sitting in the room and packing up, my Dad got a notification and he started watching the interview. My daughter called me and said, ‘He is watching you talk about your cancer journey.’ I was like, ‘Oh God.’”

Mahima Chaudhry's upcoming projects

Mahima will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's political-drama Emergency. She portrays former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi's close confidante Pupul Jayakar in the film. Apart from Kangana and Mahima, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and late actor Satish Kaushik also play pivotal characters in the movie.