Mahima Chaudhry advised Hina Khan to get cancer treatment in India over US: ‘The medicine is the same’

Some time back, Hina Khan had revealed that actor Mahima Chaudhry was the first one to reach out to her after her breast cancer diagnosis. Now, during a conversation with India Today, Mahima revealed that she was the one who suggested her to get her treatment done in India over the US. Also read: Hina Khan returns to hospital for breast cancer treatment after walking the ramp at fashion show In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Mahima reveals

Recalling her meeting with Hina, Mahima said, “I met Hina, very casually at a party, and we were in touch...But, the first person she called after the diagnosis was me. She said, ‘I have booked myself, and I am going to America and I am doing this and that.’ I said, ‘That’s exactly how I felt. But, you will be on your own (in America). And it’s a very very tough treatment.'”

She added, “Like when you are going through the treatment, it’s horrid. I said, ‘Do it in Bombay’. Use the same doctors because the medicine is the same whether you swallow it here, or you swallow it in America. The doctor there will also be an Indian. In fact, if you will see an American doctor treating you, you will feel like, ‘Can’t I have an Indian doctor treating me?’ You will not have the trust. But, here you will.”

Mahima feels that the treatment is the same across the world, so “why not do it in your home country?”. The actor revealed that Hina got back to her to thank her for the suggestion.

Earlier this month, Hina posed a special birthday note for Mahima, thanking her for her support.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “This Picture is from the Day of My Very First Chemo. And this Angel of a Woman surprised me all of a sudden in the hospital. She has been there With me , guiding me , motivating me and illuminating my Path before me during this toughest phase of my life. She is a Hero. She is a Super Human Being’.

“She went out of her way to make sure my journey was Easier than hers, she lifted my spirits and comforted me every step of the Way. Her Hardships became my Life Lessons. Her Love and Kindness became my benchmark and her Courage became my Greatest Goal. We became friends and shared our individual experiences but she never once made me feel that I was alone, she made it through and she made sure that I Realise and believe that I would too... May you always be this divine, beautiful soul Dear Mahima,” she added.

Hina Khan's cancer treatment

In June 2024, Hina shared that she had been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer. In her Instagram post, she stated, “Hello everyone, I want to address the recent rumours and share some important news with all the Hinaholics and everyone who loves and cares for me. I have been diagnosed with Stage Three breast cancer.”

She further said, “I am strong, determined, and fully committed to overcoming this disease. My treatment has already begun, and I am ready to do everything necessary to emerge from this even stronger. I kindly ask for your respect and privacy during this time.”

Since then, the actor has been documenting her treatment through posts and videos on social media.

Hina has featured in popular Hindi TV shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2018-2019) and Naagin 5 (2020). Hina was last seen in the Gippy Grewal starrer Punjabi comedy film Shinda Shinda No Papa.