Malaika Arora on dealing with noisy internet: ‘Don’t consume everything that’s said about me’ | Interview

Over the course of her career, Malaika Arora has frequently been under the public gaze, often facing trolling and intense scrutiny on social media. However, she has come to realise that while the internet is loud, it is not always wise. She added that she has consciously drawn boundaries, ensuring her personal life remains outside the realm of public debate. Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her personal life.

On dealing with noise on the internet In an interview with Hindustan Times, Malaika opens up about how she deals with the loud and often toxic nature of the internet, revealing that she has learned to detach herself from the negativity online.

“I protect it (her inner joy) by remembering that the internet is loud, but it is not always wise. There’s a difference. Over the years, I’ve realised that if you keep handing your peace over to public opinion, you’ll never feel settled within yourself,” Malaika tells us.

Malaika, who recently launched her lifestyle accessories brand Maejoy, continues, “I’ve learned to create boundaries. I don’t consume everything that’s said about me. I don’t internalise every opinion. I lean on real life, my work, my loved ones, my routines, the things that actually nourish me. That’s what keeps me grounded.”

Here, she admits that it was not always the case, adding that the wisdom to deal with it has come with age.

“And honestly, with age comes perspective. You stop reacting to every passing noise. You understand that criticism often says more about the person throwing it than the person receiving it. My joy today comes from being anchored in who I am. That’s my maejoy. It’s personal, it’s protected, and it’s not up for public debate,” says Malaika, whose personal life continues to draw attention after her split from actor Arjun Kapoor.