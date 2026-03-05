Malaika Arora’s mom Joyce, in Dubai, says she saw ‘missiles being intercepted’ amid US-Iran conflict: It was frightening

Despite the ongoing tense situation, Joyce added that she is feeling safe in Dubai. “I must say, I feel safe here. In fact, I could see the missiles being intercepted in the sky with my own eyes. It was frightening, but the Dubai military is doing a fantastic job. My daughters are in Mumbai, and they know I am in safe hands. They call me three to four times a day, and we are constantly in touch. Now that some operations have resumed, I’m hoping to return to Mumbai soon,” she added.

Joyce said that she travelled to Dubai to celebrate her elder sister's birthday. “I came here to celebrate my elder sister’s birthday, and just a couple of days later, we celebrated mine as well. I was supposed to return to Mumbai on March 3, but we received a notification that our flights had been cancelled due to the war,” she said.

Joyce Polycarp, mother of television personality Malaika Arora and actor Amrita Arora, is currently stuck in Dubai amid the US-Iran conflict. Speaking with Times of India, Joyce recalled witnessing missiles being intercepted in the sky, adding that "it was frightening."

Joyce turned a year older recently, Malaika shared a post Joyce turned a year older recently. Taking to Instagram, Malaika shared a photo featuring herself, Joyce, and Amrita. She captioned the post, "This is us (red heart emoji) happy birthday Momsy, Mothership……our backbone @joycearora." Last year, too, Malaika shared a post for her mother on Instagram on her birthday. She wrote, "Happy birthday, my Momsy … love you @joycearora."

About Joyce's family Joyce, whose ex-husband Anil Arora died in 2024, has two daughters--Malaika and Amrita. Her elder daughter, Malaika, was only 11 years old when Joyce and Anil separated. At that time, Malaika's younger sister, Amrita, was six years old. The sisters moved with their mother, Joyce, from Thane to Chembur. They were raised by her after the divorce.

Speaking about her mother as well as childhood, Malaika told Grazia in 2022, "I had a wonderful childhood, but it wasn't easy. In fact, in retrospect, the word I would use to describe it is tumultuous. But tough times teach you important lessons, too. My parents' separation allowed me to observe my mother through a new and unique lens."