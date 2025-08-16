Malaika Arora opens up about being brought up by a single mom; reveals why she can't quit working: ‘Liberty hai hi nahi’

Television personality Malaika Arora has opened up about her childhood, sister Amrita Arora and being raised by a single mother, Joyce Polycarp. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Malaika shared what made her "extra responsible" since childhood. Malaika added that her mother "worked very hard and made sure she gave us everything under the sun"--education, food, clothes to wear. Malaika Arora has featured in Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, among others.(Photographer: Abheet Gidwani)

Malaika Arora opens up about her childhood

Malaika said, “Because of my mom working, it made me extra responsible. At a very young age, I felt I was in a situation where I had to be responsible. I became the person who was taking care of my sister (Amrita Arora), and I became responsible way before my time.”

She shared that when she started earning at 17, her focus was earning, saving and investing. She was asked if she had this habit because she was brought up by a single mother. Malaika agreed and added that she thinks "you grow up with certain insecurities."

Malaika talks about her responsibilities

Malaika recalled that Joyce "never said you can't have this. She did it all on her own. She worked, brought us up, put us through school, college, everything."

She opened up about her responsibility, "I can't put my feet up and say 'Arre mujhe kaam nahi karna (I don't want to work). That liberty toh hai hi nahi (That liberty isn't there)." Malaika is the elder daughter of Joyce. Amrita Arora is her younger sister.

About Malaika's personal life, her career

Malaika was earlier married to actor-film producer Arbaaz Khan. They were married from 1998 to 2017. Malaika and Arbaaz share a son, Arhaan Khan. Malaika and Arjun started dating in 2018. They parted ways last year.

Malaika has featured in several Bollywood and single songs such as Gur Nalon Ishq Mitha, Chaiyya Chaiyya, Ekwari Tak Le, Yeh Pyar, Sone Ke Jaisi Hai Meri Jawaani, Kaal Dhamaal, Heyy Babyy, Hoth Rasiley, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali, Pandey Ji Seeti and Aap Jaisa Koi, among many others. She has been part of Nach Baliye, Zara Nachke Dikha, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, India's Next Top Model and India's Best Dancer.