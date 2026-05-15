Malavika Mohanan calls Vijay ‘dear friend’; says he gives her direct access: ‘Nobody does that’

Thalapathy Vijay has successfully transitioned from being one of the most loved superstars to one of the most talked-about Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu. The politician-actor’s success has inspired many, including his co-stars. Recently, Malavika Mohanan, who has become a prominent face in the South film industries, spoke about the actor’s discipline and how she learned from observing him. Malavika has also worked with some of the biggest superstars, including Rajinikanth, Prabhas, Dulquer Salmaan, and more. Vijay will next be seen in Jana Nayagan. (Instagram)

Vijay is somebody I can call up: Malavika Recalling her first memory with Vijay, she told Variety India, “I met him for the first time on set and it was a very intense, challenging scene that we had to do on that day as well. So I was completely wrapped up in my lines, which I had received last minute. So I was trying to mug it up and it was more like a quick ‘Hi’ before getting into my own world. He is very quiet and very disciplined on set, very observant. He’s completely tuned in. So that’s my earliest memory of him and then he went on to of course become a very dear friend and he is super fun. He is somebody I can call up and reach out to and he gives you that access, which I think is very sweet because not everybody does that. So I really admire him for that."

Vijay's discipline inspired Malavika Malavika lauded Vijay’s punctuality and how many other stars like him follow strict discipline despite reaching the top. She said, “Some of the most senior actors that I’ve worked with, like Mohanlal, Rajinikanth and Vijay, are so disciplined. Working with them early on in my career showed me what professionalism means. There is a skill set, acting and craft, but on the other hand, it’s also about how you show up at work. I’ve seen them turn up for a 7 a.m. call time by 6:55 a.m. There’s no delay, no wasting production money, and that’s such an important learning for a young actor.”

For the unversed, Malavika starred with Vijay in the 2021 action film Master. The film also starred Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist, with Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Gouri G. Kishan in supporting roles. The film was a box office success and was also lauded for reviving theatres in Tamil Nadu after they took heavy losses following the pandemic.

Jana Nayagan's release Malavika was last seen in Prabhas’ The Raja Saab. She also has Sardar 2, starring Karthi and Rajisha Vijayan, in the pipeline. Coming back to Vijay, his film Jana Nayagan has faced significant delays in its theatrical release due to prolonged issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). However, after he became the Chief Minister, it is likely that the film will release soon.

As per NDTV, speaking to reporters at Vijay’s swearing-in ceremony, Venkat K Narayana of KVN Productions said that the final certification process for the film with the CBFC is underway. “Final processes are underway, and we are in discussions with them. We are very happy and excited,” he said. The film is reportedly mounted on a massive ₹500 crore budget. Latest reports suggest that are becoming the CM, Vijay has stepped in to help resolve the certification issues personally.