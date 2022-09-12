Mandakini reveals that she used to get ' 1.5 lakh for one film' in the 1980s: 'Heroines were not very much in demand'

Veteran actor Mandakini made her film debut in the 1985 release Mera Saathi. But it was with her second film--Raj Kapoor’s Ram Teri Ganga Maili--that she found fame. In a new interview, Mandakini has said that during those days actors used to get ₹1-1.5 lakh for the entire film. Also Read: Mandakini on her breastfeeding scene in Ram Teri Ganga Maili: 'It was nothing compared to what happens today'

After her breakthrough role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili opposite Rajiv Kapoor, Mandakini went on to work in several films over the next few years before taking a break after her marriage in the early 1990s. Her last release was Zordaar in 1996. Last month, she launched her first single Maa O Maa, which also marks the debut of her son Rabbil Thakur.

In a new interview with Pinkvilla, Mandakini said, “During those days heroines were not very much in demand. They were just used only for a few songs and romantic scenes.” She added, “When we used to work in films, we used to earn around ₹1- 1.5 lakh for the full film.”

Last month in an interview with Hindustan Times when Mandakini was asked about her comeback after 26 years with Maa O Maa song, she said, “It was on my mind for a long time that my kids are old enough now and I can get back to work. I was thinking about all this when I met Saajan. We have known each other since our younger days. We have known each other since the time we first came to Bombay. Our association is old, he liked the fact that I wanted to make a comeback and he came up with the idea immediately, on the spot. Besides, it is a sweet song with good music and lyrics. I thought it would be good. Films may take time - you choose subjects and listen to story etc, a song is a song. The song also talks about mother's sentiments. So I just decided to go with it. It is better to start with a smaller project after so long.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON