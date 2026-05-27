Manoj Bajpayee reacts to FWICE ban on Ranveer Singh over Don 3 exit: ‘Hope that the matter is sorted out soon’

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) banned actor Ranveer Singh over his abrupt exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 on Monday (May 25). Farhan had approached the workers’ body after the actor’s abrupt exit from his film. This news has raised eyebrows among many fans, who have taken to social media to react. Actor Manoj Bajpayee has now reacted to the issue and shared that he is hopeful that it will be resolved soon. Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to Ranveer Singh facing a ban.

What Manoj said about the ban The actor was at the trailer launch event of his upcoming film, Governor, when he was asked how the industry safeguards an actor's position in such situations. The actor said there is limited clarity about the ongoing issue between Ranveer and Excel Entertainment.

"I must tell you one thing, that all the people who are in this industry, they are only reading it on social media and we don't have the detailed information about it. But all we can say as colleagues or as fellow fraternity members that we hope that the matter is sorted out soon," Bajpayee said, as per news agency PTI.

Earlier, filmmaker Sanjay Gupta had questioned the logic behind banning an actor like Ranveer. Taking to X, he wrote, “When an A List Hero shoots there are more than 300 workers working on sets. Ban him and you are not stopping him but depriving the workers of their livelihood. What sense does it even make???”

About the ban on Ranveer The FWICE has issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer after Farhan approached them regarding the Don 3 dispute in April. Ranveer was issued multiple notices by the body to which the actor replied that the body was not the ‘appropriate forum’ to address their contractual issues.

FWICE President Ashoke Pandit held a press conference to explain the rationale behind the move. He said that FWICE acted after Farhan filed a complaint alleging Ranveer walked out of the film days before the shoot was to begin, and that Ranveer ignored their notices.

“As soon as the complaint reached us, we formally registered it. Subsequently, we issued three notices to Ranveer Singh: one every 10 days, inviting him to engage with us, and three reminders. However, we received absolutely no response. Since we received no response, we collectively decided to convene a press conference to apprise the industry of the decision our Federation has taken. The moment we announced the press conference, we received an email from Mr Singh stating that this matter did not fall within our jurisdiction and that we had no authority to interfere in it. We took note of his stance and decided to proceed accordingly,” Ashoke Pandit said.

Last month, Farhan approached the FWICE, claiming Ranveer's exit from the film had caused him monetary losses amounting to ₹45 crore. Don 3 was announced by Farhan's Excel Entertainment in August 2023, with a teaser revealing Ranveer as the new Don, a role played first by Amitabh Bachchan and later by Shah Rukh Khan.