Masaba Gupta wishes mother Neena Gupta on her birthday, lauds her for 'defying age, breaking rules'

Designer-actor Masaba Gupta on Friday wished her mother, actor Neena Gupta, as she rang in her 62nd birthday. Taking to Instagram, Masaba heaped praises on Neena for 'defying age, breaking rules' but having fun along the way. She also shared a picture of Neena wearing an off-white outfit as she posed for the camera.

Masaba captioned the post, "Defying age,breaking rules & uninterested in what the world has to say...all while having a lot of fun! That’s @neena_gupta & it’s her birthday today. Happy birthday Mom | @josephradhik."

Reacting to the post, celebs as well as fans wished the actor and poured love. Maria Goretti wrote, "What a beautiful woman inside out @neena_gupta , happiest Birthday , may the adventure never stop ...And such a fantastic photograph @josephradhik .." Mini Mathur said, "She is a pathbreaking, inspirational, utterly gorgeous woman. Happy birthday neenaji @neena_gupta." Actor Ayushmann Khurrana also wished Neena by taking to his Instagram Stories.

A fan wrote, "Happy birthday diva its a treat to watch you on screen." Another said, "I love this lady,Happy Birthday Mam." "It’s so beautiful simply look like cute angel," commented a third. "Happy birthday Nina ji our very own Meryl Streep," said another. "Happy birthday to the very beautiful woman and a grounded actress," wished a fan.

Neena is currently staying in her cottage in Mukteshwar, Uttarakhand along with her husband Vivek Mehra. She was recently seen in the Sardar Ka Grandson, in which she played the role of Sardar, the 90-year-old grumpy matriarch who wishes to see her home in Lahore one last time. Directed by debutante Kaashvie Nair, Sardar Ka Grandson also featured Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Soni Razdan, Kumud Mishra, Kanwaljit Singh, and Divya Seth.

Fans will see her next in Goodbye, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. This will be followed by the sophomore season of Masaba Masaba on Netflix and Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video. She will also be seen in Dial 100, a film alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

Neena is awaiting the release of her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh, which will hit the stands on June 14. The book will chart her life story, from her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood.

