‘Media would call Sridevi dumb, but I say that's a ploy’: Poonam Dhillon on misconceptions around the late star

Veteran actor Poonam Dhillon, who has been part of Indian cinema since the late 1970s, has won countless hearts with her graceful screen presence and ethereal beauty. She continues to captivate audiences with her timeless charm. Recently, Poonam sat down with ANI to give a sneak peek into how yesteryear actors used to behave on and off sets. (Also Read: Poonam Dhillon says she introduced vanity vans to Bollywood, reveals how name of her company became a generic term) Sridevi and Poonam Dhillon worked together in films like Sone Pe Suhaaga and Judaai.

Poonam Dhillon on playing dumb on set

Poonam quipped, "Oh, I've done that for years. I was this dumb blonde. I didn't understand anything anybody was saying for years and years." She also explained why earlier heroines used to behave in such a manner. And it does make sense.

"It was for two reasons. Sometimes if non-veg jokes were being cracked on the set so you didn't sit and guffaw with them. You just pretended you didn't understand only what they've said. So that, you know, that little distance is maintained. Because the moment you start backslapping and cracking non-veg jokes with the heroes, they, in our times, used to think that it's a signal that you are a little more than willing for certain things. So being dumb was very convenient for years," Poonam said.

On media misconceptions about Sridevi

Poonam also talked about how the media had misconceptions about the late actor Sridevi. "Sridevi is such a brilliant actor. She cannot be so brilliant if she were dumb. The media would write, 'oh she's dumb. She'll say, ask mummy, ask mummy.' I say that's a ploy. She's a very bright and sharp girl. Otherwise, how can she be such an amazing actor? I refuse to believe it," Poonam recalled.

Poonam worked with Sridevi in films such as Sone Pe Suhaaga and Judaai. Poonam's films Red Rose and Nishana were also Hindi remakes of Sridevi's notable Tamil and Telugu movies.

Opening up about her experience working with the late star, Poonam shared, “I've always been an admirer of her work. I have worked with her in a couple of films..But she was a subdued person.” Sridevi breathed her last on 24 February 2018, in Dubai.