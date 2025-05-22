‘Feels weird coming back without her’: Emotional Janhvi Kapoor reveals Cannes was Sridevi’s favourite holiday spot

Janhvi on being in Cannes

The actor looked back at the time she spent with her mother in Cannes during the Get Ready with Me segment by Vogue India. The video of the same was posted on Instagram.

“You know this place was my mom’s favourite place to come to for a holiday. We spent 3-4 consecutive summers here... It was like a big thing with us as a family. Every time mom would do something, every time she was getting an award, or her movie (was getting screened somewhere)... I remember English Vinglish premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, or when dad was shooting somewhere... All of these big life moments. We would be together as a family and experience them together and celebrate,” Janhvi said.

She added, “We are back in Cannes. My dad (Boney Kapoor) and Khushi are with me... It is weird coming back here without her and especially because she always took me to her big moments. I miss her a lot,” she added.

Janhvi pays tribute to Sridevi at Cannes

Janhvi paid homage to her late mother Sridevi during her red carpet debut earlier this week. On May 20, Janhvi made her debut on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. She wore a rose-coloured outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The outfit came with a veil that covered her low bun. She added pearl jewellery to finish the look.

Why is Janhvi at Cannes

The actor is attending the film festival with the team of Homebound including Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar. Neeraj’s Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

Homebound tells the story of two friends from a village in North India who find their friendship impacted when they pursue jobs as police officers. Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.