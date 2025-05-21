Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to mom Sridevi with her outfit for Cannes red carpet debut. See pics

Actor Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and she paid homage to her late mother and actor Sridevi with a regal outfit that exuded elegance and sophistication as she walked the red carpet. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi Kapoor reach Cannes to cheer for her at her red carpet debut On May 20, Janhvi made her debut at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.(Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor pays tribute to Sridevi at Cannes 2025

On May 20, Janhvi made her debut at the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival ahead of the premiere of her film, Homebound. For the outing, she opted for a delicate, rose-coloured outfit designed by Tarun Tahiliani, which came with a metallic sheen. The ensemble came with a veil that covered her low bun.

According to Diet Sabya, Janhvi honoured her mother Sridevi through her attire which came with Indian touch. The post on their handle read “Janhvi channeling mother Sri for first Cannes red carpet Lewk”.

The followers also agreed with it, commenting, “It's giving Sridevi” and “reminded me of Sridevi.”

Sridevi was known for elegance and poise, frequently gracing events in traditional Indian attire that showcased her love for her cultural heritage. She was also known for adding her own spin to classic ensembles, infusing them with a contemporary flair.

Janhvi’s custom-made skirt and corset were crafted from real tissue, specially woven in Benaras. The texture was achieved through a hand-crushed technique. She added pearl jewellery to finish the look.

Janhvi at Cannes

The actor was joined by Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, director Neeraj Ghaywan, and producer Karan Johar at the red carpet. Homebound tells the story of two friends from a village in North India who find their friendship impacted when they pursue jobs as police officers.

Neeraj’s Homebound was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival. Martin Scorsese has come on board as the executive producer of the film. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.