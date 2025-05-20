Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, sister Khushi Kapoor reach Cannes to cheer for her at her red carpet debut

Actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her red-carpet debut at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, and her biggest cheerleaders - sister Khushi Kapoor and boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya - are right by her side, ready to cheer for her. Also read: Ahead of their Cannes debut, an excited Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s old video ordering pizza goes viral Several images of the squad have surfaced on social media, which show them enjoying their time in Cannes.

Khushi and Shikhar Pahariya join Janhvi at Cannes

Shikhar was spotted soaking up the sun in the French Riviera ahead of the premiere of Homebound at the Cannes Film Festival. He was in good company, enjoying the scenic views with Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Orhan Awatramani aka Orry.

They are dressed in casual outfits as they smile for a candid picture. Shikhar's Cannes style is on point. He was spotted wearing a T-shirt with white pants while sporting a sling on his hand, suggesting he's nursing an injury. Meanwhile, Khushi looks edgy in black tights, a crisp white crop top, and a sleek black jacket.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya's relationship

Janhvi Kapoor's romance with Shikhar Pahariya is no secret. They started dating even before the actor made her breakthrough in the film industry, but their love story hit a rough patch later. However, they both rekindled their romance sometime later. They are often seen spending time together and attending several events with each other. Janhvi hinted at her relationship with Shikhar by wearing a necklace with 'Shiku' written on it, and once grabbed headlines when she stepped out wearing a t-shirt with her boyfriend's pictures printed on it.

Homebound at Cannes

At that moment, Janhvi is in Cannes for the premiere of her film Homebound along with Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa. Karan Johar is also there for the premiere.

The film has been selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard category. Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has turned executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film. In the official note shared by Karan, Martin Scorsese wrote, “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year”. Neeraj and Sumit Roy wrote the script for Homebound. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.