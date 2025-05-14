Ahead of their Cannes debut, an excited Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s old video ordering pizza goes viral

Back in 2018, two star kids made their dazzling debuts in Bollywood. Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khatter starred in Beyond the Clouds before joining debutant Janhvi Kapoor, daughter of Sridevi, in Dhadak. Over the last few years, the two blossomed from newcomers to stars and are now gearing up to reunite on the Cannes red carpet. Janhvi and Ishaan are all set to make their debut at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival this year, for the premiere of their new film, Neeraj Ghaywan’s directorial Homebound. Janhvi and Ishaan will be joined by their co-star Vishal Jethwa. Ahead of the same, a throwback video of the Dhadak co-stars has now resurfaced. Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter obviously spent a lot of time together while shooting for Dhadak, followed by crazy promotional events that they graced. During the same, the two newcomers became close friends. So much so that at a point rumours linking them together began doing the rounds. Their friendship was super cute, and we witness the same in this old clip which has gone viral ahead of their Cannes debut. In the video, a very excited looking Janhvi is seen ordering pizza and asking questions about the toppings. Every foodie ever! Meanwhile, Ishaan can’t stop making fun of her as Janhvi fumbles, overwhelmed at the variety of chicken options.

At the end of the video, Ishaan reveals that they are at the airport and are ordering food because their flight got delayed. The two are adorable together! Well, we can’t wait to see this bonding on the red carpet. Fans have extremely high expectations from Janhvi, who has time and again turned heads with her glamorous looks in the past. Ishaan, on the other hand, recently left female fans weak in the knees as a Maharaj in his latest web series The Royals. His wardrobe, and those abs, were drool-worthy to say the least. We expect nothing less on the Cannes red carpet!