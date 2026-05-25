Meenakshi Seshadri relocates to India after 30 years, reveals not getting ‘exciting’ offers: ‘Want impactful roles’

On Monday, Meenakshi took to Instagram and shared a video announcing her return to India after 30 years. She said, "A warm Namaste to my growing family of Instagram followers. Today I want to sincerely thank each one of you for your love, encouragement and constant support. After 30 long years, I have relocated back to my Karma bhoomi, Mumbai, India and have stepped once again into the entertainment industry with hope, passion and positivity."

After spending decades away from the industry, veteran actor Meenakshi Seshadri has now expressed her desire to return to the entertainment industry. The actor, who was once the leading star in the 1980s and 1990s, has revealed relocating back to India after 30 years and shared that she is actively looking for good opportunities.

Meenakhi added that she's looking forward to "meaningful" opportunities and said, "Whether it's a lead role, a supporting character or even a short show. It doesn't matter as long as it's an impactful roles. It could be films or OTT shows, but I want to explore roles that challenge me as an artist and help me discover new dimensions of my craft."

She added that she did get many offers, but some weren't exciting enough, and some didn't materialise. She revealed that she is managing her new journey on her own without any agency backing her and urged support from the fans. Though primarily based in India, the actor revealed spending some time in the USA with her family during vacations.

The actor concluded, "I am not here to prove any point, I am simply here because of the love and encouragement of my family, and simply doing what I truly make me happy. And to my dear fans, I would say continue to support me and spread the word because your faith and love continue to inspire me every day."

Meenakshi further captioned the post, "Dear friends, this is a message to you all from Boston, USA. I am here to celebrate my son's graduation from Harvard University. And spend a fun summer with my family.

I want to share that after my relocation to India, I have been working towards more opportunities in the entertainment industry. While there have been offers, they were either not exciting enough or just didn't work out. I'm seeking the good wishes and blessings of all you wonderful fans. Who knows किसकी दुआ से मुझे अच्छा मौका मिले (with whose blessings I might get good opportunities)."

Fans showered love on the actor and cheered her in the comment section. One of the fans wrote, "Wish you all the best, mam, soon I would like to see you in the films. Great comeback." Another commented, "Eager to see you super soon on BIG SCREEN….u will certainly rock." Another comment read, "You are my favourite heroine. Do a film with Akshay Kumar ji. It will be a huge hit."

About Meenakshi Seshadri Meenakshi made her acting debut with the film Painter Babu in 1983 but rose to fame with Subhash Ghai’s blockbuster Hero opposite Jackie Shroff. She went on to star in several successful films such as Damini, Ghayal, Shahenshah, Meri Jung and Ghatak, establishing herself as one of the leading stars in the 1980s and 1990s.

One of her most acclaimed performances came in Damini (1993), where she played a woman fighting for justice, earning widespread praise for her powerful acting. At the peak of her career, Meenakshi stepped away from the film industry after marrying investment banker Harish Mysore and moved to the United States.