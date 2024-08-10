Model gets too flirty with Sidharth Malhotra, fans guess Kiara Advani's reaction: ‘If I were his wife I would…’

On Friday, Sidharth Malhotra graced the runway for designers Shantnu and Nikhil at their fashion show in Delhi. On the glitzy evening that celebrated nostalgia and glamour, the actor stole the show as he strutted down the runway in a striking velvet blazer; he also surprised the audience with an impromptu dance on stage. However, a video of a model getting too close to Sidharth during their ramp walk is grabbing attention on social media. Also read:When Kiara Advani thought Sidharth Malhotra was just a ‘pretty face' Sidharth Malhotra with a model during a recent fashion show.

'Obviously he is not comfortable'

The model, dressed in a shimmery silver gown, pulled the actor close to her and looked into his eyes for a long time as they posed together on stage. Reacting to their video, a fan wrote in Arabic on Instagram, “Obviously he is not comfortable... these are inappropriate movements for a fashion show.”

'Is this a fashion show?'

Many wanted to know Sidharth's wife, actor Kiara Advani's response to his video. One commented, "If I were his wife, I would be filled with jealousy." Another said, "Where are you Kiara?"

Someone said they would have done what the model did, writing, "I would take advantage of the opportunity, even if it was for a show." A person also commented, "This is the first time I see a girl doing this to a boy." A fan also said, "How dare she..." A comment also read, “Is this a fashion show or a bedroom?”

Sidharth's mother and brother were seen seated in the audience. The show was a trip down memory lane, with models showcasing a range of stunning retro outfits. The show kicked off with a stunning appearance by veteran actor Zeenat Aman; actor-singer Saba Azad added to the retro vibe with a lively performance. Imaad Shah, the son of Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, played the guitar in the background as Saba took over the stage.