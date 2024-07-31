When Kiara Advani thought Sidharth Malhotra was just a ‘pretty face’: There is a side of him which he doesn't show

Kiara Advani celebrates her birthday today (July 31). Looking back at her old interviews makes one feel like she has gotten everything she has dreamed of—success in 2019 with Kabir Singh and a fairytale wedding in 2023. (Also Read: Sidharth Malhotra shares old pic with ‘legend’ David Beckham and his 'cheer partner' Kiara Advani: Had an amazing time) Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani got married in 2023.

And while she’s happily married to her Shershaah co-star Sidharth Malhotra now, she once admitted in an interview with Filmfare in 2022 how she discovered a whole new side to him.

Kiara Advani on Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth commented in the interview that he and Kiara have ‘gotten closer’ as they practised speaking Punjabi for the film. Kiara stated that before she worked with him, she thought he was a ‘good-looking boy’ and a ‘fun person’.

She added, “As an actor I liked his work in Hassee Toh Phassee, Kapoor And Sons and a couple of his films. But working with him I realised that there is a side of him which he doesn't show to a lot of people or even if he does, I think that is yet to be explored by people who have not worked with him. He is not someone faffing about behind the monitor, chatting and chilling. He's fun on the set but he constantly likes to have an acting coach with him. I really thought he was just a pretty face before.”

Sidharth also admitted in the same interview that he found Kiara ‘interesting’ because of her ‘non-filmy vibe’. “I find that refreshing. Maybe because I don't come from this background myself. I come from a working class, middle class Punjabi household in Delhi. So, I find that refreshing and endearing at the same time. Which is where we actually bonded - our attitude towards our work is quite similar. If you meet us travelling the world, people won't be able to guess what our job is.”

Sidharth and Kiara’s love story

Sidharth and Kiara first met at the wrap-up party of her 2018 film Lust Stories. While the pair kept it hush-hush, they were first spotted vacationing together in 2019 in South Africa. They grew closer on the sets of Shershaah, barely managing to keep their relationship a secret anymore. They got married in Rajasthan on February 6, 2023.

Sidharth was last seen in the 2024 film Yodha and Kiara was seen in the 2023 film Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will soon be seen in the Telugu film Game Changer.