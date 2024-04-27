Yodha OTT release: Where and how to watch Sidharth Malhotra's action film

Where to watch Yodha

Yodha is currently available on Prime Video. However, the movie has made its way to digital streaming with a catch: viewers will not be able to watch Yodha for free. You can enjoy the movie by paying a charge of ₹349. Upon paying the rental fee of ₹349, Prime Video subscribers will be granted a 30-day window to commence viewing the film.

About Yodha

Along with Sidharth Malhotra, the film also stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in lead roles. The high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan.

Yodha movie review

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times' review of the film read, "Yodha’s corny and complacent co-opting of it and surface-level interpretation of the Kashmir issue and terrorism, render this film with nothing new to offer. A ray of hope appears when it’s very briefly suggested that the hero has gone rogue, but even that remote possibility is quickly shushed into a corner. Thereafter, the film plunges itself headlong into solving the broad-brushstrokes puzzle of its own making. I hope the aeronautical explanations and Sidharth’s ability to fight when most people would struggle to take off their oxygen masks in the belly of the plane, passes muster with the experts. But that’s Bollywood for you."

Sidharth on Yodha

Earlier this year, Sidharth was quoted as saying at an event by news agency ANI, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from Shershaah (2021). Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."