Sidharth Malhotra shares old pic with ‘legend’ David Beckham and his 'cheer partner' Kiara Advani: Had an amazing time
Davi Beckham was in Mumbai and watched India's cricket semi-final clash against New Zealand on November 15. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani joined him too.
Actor Sidharth Malhotra attended the 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals with Kiara Advani. Now, taking to Instagram, Sidharth has shared a throwback picture featuring the couple with football legend David Beckham. (Also Read | Kiara Advani says it was Sidharth Malhotra who got her interested in tennis as they attend Wimbledon match)
Kiara and Sidharth watch match with Beckham
In the photo, a selfie clicked by Sidharth, all of them smiled and posed for the camera. Kiara Advani and Sidharth twinned in white T-shirt and denims. They also wore caps. David was seen in a yellow T-shirt, blue blazer and matching pants.
Sidharth penned a note
Sharing the photo, he wrote, "#ThrowbackThursday to the unforgettable 2023 ODI Cricket World Cup Semi-Finals in Mumbai, where India claimed a thrilling win! Had an amazing time cheering alongside football legend @davidbeckham and my cheer partner, @kiaraaliaadvani!"
Fans react to his post
Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Best kinda Thursday." A person wrote, "Throwback post, omg." A comment read, "Photo radiating gorgeousness." An Instagram user said, "You should've been there in Ahmedabad too @sidmalhotra as India's lucky charm!"
About Beckham
Beckham was in India and watched India's semifinal clash against New Zealand in Mumbai on November 15. Beckham is considered as one of the best football players of all time. He has represented England at national level and made over 100 appearances for them from 1996-2009. The midfielder also represented iconic football clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid, AC Milan, Paris Saint Germain and LA Galaxy in his decorated career. With these clubs, he has won prestigious titles like the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League titles.
About Sidharth's projects
Sidharth was last seen in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force on Prime Video India alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He also appeared in the film Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna, which received decent box office success, earning Siddharth praise for his performance.
About Kiara's films
Kaira is gearing up to appear in the Ram Charan-starrer Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S Shankar. The Telugu movie is set to hit screens soon. Kiara is also set to join the YRF spy universe in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer WAR 2, which will also feature Jr NTR. Apart from this, Kiara has Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.
