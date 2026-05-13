‘Dhurandhar is not real’: Mohan Kapur says he doesn’t understand the hype around Ranveer Singh film despite its success

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller franchise Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has rewritten box office history in India despite drawing a divided response from critics. Amid the film’s roaring success, actor Mohan Kapur confessed that he still does not entirely understand the overwhelming hype surrounding the franchise. Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year.

Mohan Kapur on Dhurandhar Recently, Mohan joined Siddharth Kannan for a conversation for a video on his YouTube channel. During the chat, he opened up about the success of Dhurandhar and admitted that he does not completely agree with the excessive praise the film has been receiving.

“I watched the film alone in a theatre two weeks before the second part came out. It was the first time I had ever watched a film alone, and when I left the theatre, I honestly couldn’t understand why everyone was praising it so much. I just didn’t get it,” Mohan said.

The actor continued, “Dhurandhar is a phenomenal film. It’s very intelligent storytelling, which is why it has received both criticism and applause. It’s cleverly written. Now, has the film claimed to be the truth? No. It’s a story. They’ve taken real instances and woven a very clever plot around them to make you think, ‘Oh my God!’ But it’s not real. From the very first frame, the moment you see R Madhavan, you know the premise is wrong because the character they are depicting or implying was never there.”

More about Dhurandhar Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and Dhurandhar 2 on March 19 this year. Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor star in the two films. The first film collected ₹1307 crore worldwide, while the sequel has grossed over ₹1790 crore and is still running in theatres.

The films tell the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, sent to Lyari in Pakistan to bring down a terror unit. He infiltrates a Baloch gang, marries the daughter of a Lyari politician and integrates into the society there to do this.

Recently, Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, one of the producers of the film, hinted at a surprise related to the movie, expected to be unveiled later this year.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, she said, “We’re not done with Dhurandhar yet. We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year. There’s something up our sleeves.” The statement has left fans guessing what it could be.