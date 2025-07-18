Mohit Suri says Aditya Chopra initially told him Saiyaara would not work at the box office: ‘Script is for 25-year-olds’

Saiyaara, Mohit Suri's musical drama starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, releases in theatres today (July 18). Even though the film is led by newcomers, it has received significant buzz and is expected to bring in a massive opening day figure. But director Mohit Suri reveals that when he pitched the story first, there was scepticism. (Also read: ‘Can we please learn our lesson?’: Sanjay Gupta slams stupid trends of promotions, lauds Saiyaara's pre-release strategy) Saiyaara is produced by Yash Raj Films, and directed by Mohit Suri.

What Mohit Suri said

In an interview with Just Too Filmy, Mohit said, "I had put so much of my voice into this film and was dying to make it. I was worried, as at the time there were only star cast films doing well, action films doing well… buildings blowing up and helicopters blowing up and here I was wanting to make a newcomer film. I, even apologetically, called up some of my actor friends and asked them if they would love to do a love story. They all agreed to be fair, but when I suggested these names to Adi [Aditya Chopra] sir, he said, ‘My distribution team and marketing team will be really happy, but I’m telling you, your film is not going to work because your script is for 25-year-olds.’ It is for new people. I said, ‘Yes sir, I know it is, but let me take the risk—you just promise me you will make your best film.’”

Mohit on the impact of DDLJ

Mohit went on to add that he has been a longtime fan of Yash Raj Films' romantic films. He recalled watching Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge when he was still in school. Mohit said that he watched the Aditya Chopra directorial, and it was the first time that the spark of becoming a director came to him.

Saiyaara is receiving good reviews, with particular attention to its music and the acting by the newcomers. The film marks the acting debut of Ahaan Panday, the son of Aloke Sharad Panday, also known as Chikki Panday and Deanne Panday. Akshaye Widhani, CEO of Yash Raj Films, has produced the film.