Mrinal Dutt: Fortunately, I have been going in the right direction in terms of work
Mrinal Dutt is pretty satisfied with however his career has shaped up so far, and the chances he has got to work with directors such as Pradeep Sarkar (Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala) and Arati Kadav (who is known for directing Cargo). And he wouldn’t have it any other way, even if he doesn’t have any typical mainstream films on his filmography.
“I think all this has been partially conscious, and I manifested it for myself too. To work with the right kind of people, team, who are making good stuff, even if on a small scale… there are then more chances of getting a better project. Everybody wants to do a big commercial film, but somewhere, I would want to work with these people. In hindsight, I realise there was no barrier with me,” says the actor.
He goes on to add, “Fortunately, I have been going in the right direction in terms of work. The aim has always been to work with better people. I got the chance to work with Raja Menon on Upstarts, then Pradeep Sarkar, and then Pawan & Pooja, a show by Sidharth P Malhotra.”
Dutt’s recent release was a short film, 55km/sec, which was directed by Kadav, and co-starred Richa Chadha. Dutt reveals that it was an ‘absolute experimental’ project.
“Arati and I both had been wanting to do something for a while. We would have eventually in life, a little later, with planning. Then the Covid lockdown happened, we used this opportunity to create something virtually. The place where I was staying became the film’s location,” he adds.
The entire film was shot by the actors themselves on their smartphones. He reveals, “Nobody had the option of travelling then, so we used to chat and realised we could do something from our phones, make a story and weave it around where I am using whatever I have in hand. We showed the location on video calls, and eventually did it. So pretty much nobody met nobody during it’s making. It was an absolutely experimental phone shot film.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonnalli Seygall: I realised we can’t stop living our life
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mrinal Dutt: Fortunately, I have been going in the right direction in terms of work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jackie Shroff: Tiger is married to his work right now
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita talks about going through depression, says she was in a 'very bad state'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, talked about going through depression but not opening up about it. She said that she did not have anyone to support her except her family and some fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi pays emotional tribute to Sushant on Sonchiriya anniversary, shares photos
- Bhumi Pednekar shared a number of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the making of Sonchiriya as the film completed two years of its release. She included a special dedication for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nila Madhab Panda: Oscar or not, doesn’t matter, attention of people is important for Kalira Atita
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karisma flaunts abs in sports bra and shorts, Manish is reminded of DTPH
- As Karisma Kapoor showed off her figure in a new Instagram post, Manish Malhotra and Sophie Choudry were reminded of her Dil To Pagal Hai days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vineet Kumar Singh: My career has been built from one-two scenes; I have played the role of a dead body too
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta misses husband Gene Goodenough on anniversary, shares cute wish
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rasika Dugal: Still the nervous student when working with Naseer saab
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ankita to Sushant's fans: 'You don't know my story, so stop blaming me'
- Ankita Lokhande, in an Instagram live, urged Sushant Singh Rajput's fans to stop blaming her and said that no one knows her side of the story. She also revealed that she went through depression.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanjay Dutt shows off bleached hair in family photo with Maanayata and twins
- Sanjay Dutt introduced fans to his new look in a family portrait shared by his wife Maanayata Dutt. He could be seen sporting bleached hair in the photo.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra says she gets a lot of negativity from her ‘own community’
- Priyanka Chopra said that while she gets a lot of love and protectiveness from her South Asian fans, there are a lot of people from the community who are negative about her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar's complaint
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says family didn't mind her birth as she was 'very beautiful'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox