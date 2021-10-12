Musicians always go out of way to stand by different causes: Shankar Mahadevan

Composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan believes music has helped him as well as many others to sail through the tough pandemic days.

“In our culture music has always been considered a powerful source of expression and during this pandemic yet again it helped many of us to sustain and keep going. Music industry too suffered a big jolt during pandemic. Musicians across have been battling with loss of work and resources for months now. That’s where people like us have to take a step towards them,” says Rock On and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara singer-composer.

Adding further, Mahadevan says, “We musicians always go out of our way to stand by different causes and help in raising funds but this was truly a trying time for many of us in the industry. So, I along with my academy tried to help many distressed musicians with funds and also came up with a pension plan for those who lost work. There are many accompanying instrument players, small-time singers and musicians who simply had no work. Many out there didn’t even have a single day ration to survive.”

As the things are getting streamlined and music industry too is reviving, the Taare Zameen Par composer is all upbeat with the way digital platform became a source of income for many.

“Digital is here to stay so now onwards we performers will have another platform to showcase our talent, connect with audience and secure our finances. I remember ten years back when I had decided to come with a music institute, I was very apprehensive but then I worked upon the idea of a digital academy without even realizing that one day this will be the way to be. Today, I have thousands of students from across the globe learning Indian classical music,” says Mahadevan, who also happens to be a computer engineer.

Currently, Mahadevan and music partners are all geared up with multiple projects. “Bunty Aur Bubli-2, Privthviraj along with many more projects and collaborations are there. Also, I’ll be seen back as a reality judge on SaReGaMaPa soon,” he adds.