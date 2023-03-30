Nawazuddin Siddiqui to withdraw defamation suit; get divorce from estranged wife Aaliya

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is ready to settle disputes with her estranged wife Aaliya, and get divorced. It is being revealed that as part of the settlement, he will be withdrawing the defamation suit which he filed against her. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and estranged wife Aaliya share two kids together

It is also being reported that the settlement process is for other disputes involved in the marital discord, and an ugly battle for custody of kids is not being predicted at the moment. They share two kids together.

Nawazuddin and Aaliya have had ugly public fights for a long time now, with Aaliya claiming that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their children and alleged that his mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Later, the actor also reacted to the claims saying that his estranged wife only wants money, which was denied by Aaliya.

“Divorce will happen, that’s for sure and I will also be fighting for the custody of both my kids. Nawaz has also filed for custody but I will not let that happen. Both my kids want to stay with me and don’t want to live with him,” Aaliya told an entertainment portal.

Talking about the new developments, Aaliya’s lawyer, advocate Rizwan Siddiquee tells us, “We want to keep the terms on settlement private. The settlement is regarding a lot of other things, not just the custody of the Children. The custody was always with my client, and will remain to be with her as she is the biological mother of the children. Also the children have been with my client since giving birth. There should be no dispute regarding child custody, especially given the busy schedule Mr. Nawaz has”.

“Through his lawyers, Mr. Nawazuddin Siddiqui has already sent me a draft proposal of terms for settlement. The said draft was sent to me on the 25th of March 2023. It is a positive step that they are trying to settle the matter amicably. We shall be closing the matter soon, if all issues are closed in then interest of all parties concerned, especially the minor children. It is always a moment to appreciate when the parties involved don’t want to fight and settle, especially in matrimonial matters. I personally do not encourage litigation especially in matrimonial matters. As such things might impact the well-being of the children and their future. Our focus is not on creating any rift but hoping for a peaceful settlement among the parties,” he adds.

Earlier this week, Nawazuddin also filed a defamation case against brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui and Aaliya. The actor has demanded ₹100 crore and an apology letter.

Giving an update on the same, Siddiquee shares, “When it comes to the defamation case, I can only say that we have not been served any copy of the same as yet; and in any event even before the date of the said Suit Mr. Nawazuddin himself has communicated the consent terms for settlement. I am therefore just ignoring the said Suit at the moment and concentrating on settlement between the parties. But, I will say that based on pure merit, the defamation suit against my client is baseless. With the parties agreeing to settle, these things will also be settled, it will be an important part while walking towards settlement”.

In the interview, Aaliya also revealed that she is currently staying in a rented apartment which she has been asked to vacate soon, mentioning, “I had to vacate by March 30, but I requested for a one month extension as I am unable to find another accommodation. Societies are refusing to give me property on rent because of this dispute”.

She also added that both the kids are missing out on school since she doesn’t have the funds, but she has enrolled them in various classes to keep them updated. After the divorce, she will revert to her original name, Anjana Kishore Pandey.