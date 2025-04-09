New details about Saif Ali Khan's attack emerge in chargesheet, accused was carrying a knife, hacksaw blade

Nearly three months after actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed during an alleged burglary attempt, the Mumbai police have filed a 1000-page chargesheet in connection with the case. The police have submitted a slew of evidence against the accused in court, including three parts of the knife used in the attack, which were recovered from the crime scene. Also read: Sara Ali Khan says things 'could have gone wrong' in Saif Ali Khan's knife attack: 'Life can change overnight' In January, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft.(PTI file photo)

Chargesheet reveals chilling details about the attack

According to ANI, Bandra Police on Tuesday said that they have filed the chargesheet.

"This chargesheet includes several pieces of evidence found by the police against the arrested accused, Shariful Islam. This chargesheet is more than 1000 pages long. The report of the forensic lab has also been mentioned in this chargesheet, which states that the knife pieces found at the crime scene, from Saif Ali Khan's body and from the accused, are three pieces of the same knife," said Mumbai Police, adding, “At the same time, the fingerprint report of the accused's left hand found by the police during the investigation has also been mentioned”.

The chargesheet features statements from over 70 witnesses, including Saif, Kareena Kapoor, their domestic staff, and others. It also mentions how the accused fled the crime scene, travelling from Bandra to Dadar and then to Worli.

It stated that the accused initially tried to gain entry through the main gate, but was thwarted by the fingerprint recognition system. Following this, he circled around to the back of the building, used the duct area to climb up, and managed to access the first floor.

“Shariful climbed up to the 8th floor using the staircase and entered Saif Ali Khan’s flat. He was carrying a knife, a hacksaw blade, and a hammer in his bag. He attacked the caretaker, Eliyama Philip, with the knife and demanded ₹1 crore,” a report by Midday quoted a police officer as saying.

When the accused attacked the caretaker, Saif intervened and caught Shariful from behind. “The accused tried to stab Saif without realising who he was. His motive was robbery—he didn’t know he was attacking Saif Ali Khan. Once he realised what had happened, he panicked and fled,” added the officer.

The accused then proceeded to the National College bus stop, where he changed into new clothes and spent the night, sleeping until 7 am. The next morning, he walked to the Bandra Talao area, where he discarded the knife and the clothes he had worn earlier.

The accused later lingered outside Bandra railway station for approximately 20 minutes. When it started raining, he headed to Dadar, where he made a few casual purchases, including headphones, and ate bhurji pav. Finally, he walked back to his residence in Worli. According to the police, Shariful’s fingerprint matched one found in the duct area.

All about Saif's stabbing incident

In January, Saif was attacked by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who allegedly entered his home intending to commit theft. During a violent confrontation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other parts of his body. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital for immediate treatment. Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after undergoing surgery on January 21. Upon returning to his Bandra residence, he briefly greeted the media. Saif and Kareena have upped the security at home and are wary of their children Taimur and Jeh getting clicked. Saif has also resumed work and is working on multiple projects.