Nishaanchi star Monika Panwar says there was barely a script on Anurag Kashyap's set: ‘I got greedy as an actor’

Actor Monika Panwar delivered a breakout performance earlier this year in Khauf. The actor now takes on a new challenge with Nishaanchi, directed by Anurag Kashyap. Produced by Jar Pictures with Flip Films for Amazon MGM Studios India, she takes on one of her most daring leaps yet by essaying the role of Amma, aka Manjari, a woman whose journey spans from her early twenties into her late fifties. Monika Panwar with Anurag Kashyap on the set of Nishaanchi.

‘Without thinking twice, I said yes’

Manjari also happens to be the name of Anurag Kashyap’s own mother, making this character all the more special.

Speaking about stepping into Amma’s shoes in Nishaanchi, Monika shared, “When it’s Anurag Kashyap, there’s never really a script. When I arrived on set, I had the bare minimum brief. AK, being AK, he loves to experiment. His only brief to me was: ‘Are you interested in playing something you’ve never explored before, something completely different?’ And without thinking twice, I said yes. Honestly, if it weren’t for AK sir, I don’t think I would have attempted something like this. He doesn’t rely on prosthetics or heavy makeup — and when your director works like that, it gives you, as an actor, the freedom to truly explore. I guess I got greedy as an actor and felt AK was the right person to experiment with. Otherwise, it’s a very risky choice — to play a mother, especially when your co-actors are the same age group as you. But with a great team around, you feel braver to take such risks.”

On the process of shooting Nishaanchi

Monika further explained how the process unfolded in two very distinct stages: “There are two phases to a process like this. During the shoot, you’re in a purely creative zone. As an actor, you’re anxious but excited, constantly solving the puzzle, trying to crack something new. At that stage, you’re not thinking about how the audience will perceive it — you’re just immersed in the challenge. But once the shoot wraps and the release draws closer, that’s when the second phase begins. Suddenly, you start contemplating and asking yourself — how will the audience see me, how will the filmmakers interpret this choice? That’s the tricky part, but I am happy with my role in Nishaanchi and I have tons of gratitude to the whole team for making me try something which was so different.”

The film stars Aaishvary in a double role, alongside Vedika Pinto, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra in significant roles. The film is penned by Prasoon Mishra, Ranjan Chandel, and Kashyap himself. It hits theatres on September 19.