Pakistani actor Imran Abbas recalls Dilip Kumar inviting him for Eid, spending festival with late actor

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas, who was seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, on Wednesday recalled spending Eid with late veteran actor Dilip Kumar at his residence in Mumbai. Taking to Instagram, Imran shared pictures with Dilip and his wife actor Saira Banu and said that he was 'awed and spellbound' by his presence.

Imran Abbas shared two pictures. In the first picture, a candid one, he is seen standing next to Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu, and having a conversation with them. In the second picture, he is seen next to Dilip as they pose for the camera.

Imran captioned his post, "I still remember the day you spoke to me and my parents on phone from Mumbai and then invited me to your place and the Eid I spent with you .i was literally awed and spellbound with your presence. I can’t comprehend my feelings of losing an institution ,a legend , the epitome of stardom yet kindness and undoubtedly the biggest star Subcontinent could ever produce , someone who ruled hearts of 3 generations for over more than 7 decades and set the premise of 'acting' for generation to come. 'KHUDA NIGEHBAAN HO TUMHARA' … Inna Lillahe Wa Ina Elehe Rajeoon. RIP Dilip Sahab!"

Dilip Kumar died at a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday after a prolonged illness at the age of 98. The actor, known to generations of film-goers as ‘tragedy king’ for his portrayal of the brooding, intense romantic in classics such as Mughal-e-Azam and Devdas, is survived by his wife Saira Banu.

He was born Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, Pakistan, then part of British-ruled India. His father was a fruit merchant who took his family to India's entertainment capital in the 1930s, as reported by news agency AFP.

Actor Devika Rani spotted him on his father's fruit stall in then Bombay, leading to a part in his first film, Jwar Bhata (1944). Devika had persuaded him to change his name, so he chose Dilip Kumar, allowing him to hide what he was doing from his disapproving father.