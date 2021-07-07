Shagufta Ali recalls when Dilip Kumar paid for her dad's surgery: 'The things Yusuf saab has done for us'

Actor Shagufta Ali, who worked with the late Dilip Kumar in her debut Bollywood film Kanoon Apna Apna, has said that she is in a state of shock after his death. Dilip Kumar died at the age of 98 on Wednesday, after a prolonged illness.

In an interview Shagufta Ali said that the veteran actor's death is a 'personal loss' for her, and that Dilip Kumar had done a lot for her in the past, including paying for her father's surgery, which cost ₹6 lakh.

"I am in such a shock," she told a leading daily. "I was talking to Farida Dadi last night and I was telling her not to worry as everything will be fine. I told her everyone is praying for Dilip Saab. It is a personal loss for me and my mother (gets emotional). The things Yusuf Saab has done for us, is beyond comparison and nobody can do what he did for us. He was an angel for me and I have lost an angel from my life."

She also revealed that Dilip had paid for her father's surgery many years ago, and had helped her in her acting career when she started out. "My father was his close friend and so all the expenses were taken care of by Dilip uncle and this was 38 years ago. During that time Dilip uncle had spent ₹6 lakh on his treatment in London. The surgery was successful; he stayed there for 2 months and came back. My mother and I are too indebted to him. He did us a big favour,” she said.

Shagufta recently made headlines after she spoke about her cancer diagnosis, and her financial woes. She said that her Saans co-star Neena Gupta, among others, had come to her aid. Shagufta had been forced to sell her jewellery and car to make ends meet.