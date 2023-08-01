Preity Zinta channels her inner Barbie in photoshoot after watching Margot Robbie film

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a video from her recent photoshoot in which she channelled her inner Barbie. Taking to Instagram on Monday night, Preity posted the clip in which she gave different poses and expressions for the camera. (Also Read | Preity Zinta shares pic of her kids Jai and Gia after their mundan ceremony in Los Angeles) Preity Zinta shared a video on Instagram.

Preity turns Barbie in new clip

The video started with Preity sitting on a bed in a pink theme room. It had everything coloured in pink from walls, bed sheets, table lamps, rugs, phone, and curtains. She held a pink phone while smiling and posing for the camera. In the clip, she also jumped and fell on the bed. Preity wore a pink dress with frills and silver heels. Preity added the song Barbie Girl by Aqua as the background track.

Preity pens note

Sharing the clip, Preity said, "Channeling my inner Barbie (sparkling heart emoji) Did this fun shoot some time ago & couldn’t resist posting it after seeing #Barbie this weekend. LOVED the movie & the fact that the theatre was mostly Pink (sparkling heart emoji). So much fun watching a movie after so long. #Barbiethemovie #Movieweekend #Ting." Reacting to the post, Iulia Vantur said, "@realpz u are the perfect Barbie: cute, playful, beautiful, amazing smile and those dimples."

Fans react to Preity as Barbie

A fan wrote, "Now we need an Indian Barbie starring you, and @hrithikroshan could be Ken." A person commented, "You look like Katy Perry." A comment read, "Let's go for a Bollywood version of Barbie." An Instagram user said, "The real Barbie in real life." Another comment read, "You just took the Barbie craze to another level." Another fan wrote, "You are a real Barbie doll... Your charm is forever Stay the way you are."

About Barbie

Barbie has been helmed by Greta Gerwig and released in theatres on July 21. The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the lead roles, as Barbie and Ken, respectively. They leave the world of Barbieland on a quest for self-discovery in the real world.

The cast also includes Issa Rae, Dua Lipa, Simu Liu, Michael Cera, Helen Mirren, John Cena and Will Ferrell. The box office collection of Barbie in India currently stands at ₹35.43 crore.

