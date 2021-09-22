Prem Chopra on turning 86: At this age, I don’t want to step outside unnecessary

At 86, actor Prem Chopra wants to take it slow and easy when it comes to work, and doesn’t really want to step on a film set amid the pandemic just for the sake of being busy.

For the legendary actor, who turns a year older on September 23, the ongoing health crisis has muted his birthday celebrations as well.

“I’ll be celebrating my birthday with my family members. There’ll be a havan in the morning, and then we’ll all get together for lunch and dinner,” he tells us, recalling how things were different before the pandemic had struck.

“I used to have a big birthday bash, where all my friends used to come and just enjoy the party. But now, you can’t have big parties because of Covid, and we’re not even allowed to do that. So, it’s nice to have a together with close family ones only. Now, we just accept best wishes from everybody and hope everyone lives a blessed life,” says Chopra.

In a career spanning six decades, the actor earned the position of Bollywood’s most despised villain as he redefined the image of the bad guy on the big screen, with the dialogue “Prem naam hai mera ... Prem Chopra” etched in mind of many, in connection to his on-screen persona.

However, a lot has changed when it comes to the villainous image, as he puts, “Earlier, people couldn’t digest that a villain can play a positive role, but it has changed thanks to the advent of TV and OTT. Now, the audience is ready to see the bad guy play a positive character as well.”

When it comes to work, Chopra has a special role in upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is awaiting green light for theatrical release.

“The film is just lying with the producer. They don’t want to release it an OTT platform but only in theatres. I also have one more project titled, Nautanki. Right now, I want to work, but something which is tempting. Only then I’m ready to step out. I don’t want to do it unnecessarily at this age, because then it would be a waste of time,” he says, adding, “So, I’m taking it easy and cherishing life, doing yoga, watching news, and looking at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who’s the one responsible for keeping things together.”