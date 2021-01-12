Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
The decision about OTT platforms to come under I&B Ministry has sparked censorship concerns. Actor Priya Banerjee, who has done a number of OTT projects, feels that it is a rather complicated process to get all OTTs under the purview of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
“It is going to be a challenge to censor so much of content that we have on different OTT platforms. I feel it is intenet and things are available online anyway. I don’t know how they are going to censor it. It is going to be difficult,” shares Banerjee.
The actor, who was last seen in the web series Twisted 3, says that she understands the concerns that many have about some OTT shows going overboard.
“I am not completely against censorship or for it but yes there are things that can be eliminated from a lot of shows. A lot of it is unnecessary and only for titillation. But still full censorship is not going to be possible at the end of the day. Let’s see, as an actor I can just sit and watch and follow the protocols,” she adds.
The actor, who has been a part of erotic thriller series Bekaboo and will be soon seen in its second season, says she has always made sure that even if she has opted to do intimate scenes in a project, they are relevant to the story.
“As an actor Bekaboo is my biggest success because of the story. I don’t think it was worked because of the erotic bit/I have met fans who has praised how they loved my performance. It is a feminism based show and that was what sold me when I read the script. I didn’t even read the intimate bits. There were part of the story. They are okay but that should not be the only thing selling in the show,” she says.
