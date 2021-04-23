IND USA
Priyanka Chopra and Navya Naveli Nanda praised Seema who secured a full scholarship in the Harvard University.
Priyanka Chopra, Navya Naveli Nanda praise Jharkhand girl who got Harvard University scholarship

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 09:42 PM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday heaped praise on a girl named Seema, from a village in Jharkhand, who has secured a full scholarship to the Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda also praised her.

Taking to Twitter, she shared Seema's story by Yuwa India and captioned her post, "Educate a girl and she can change the world... such an inspiring achievement. Bravo Seema I can’t wait to see what you do next."

Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, also shared the story on her Instagram Stories calling it "incredible".

Navya Naveli Nanda shared the story on her Instagram Stories.
Sharing Seema's story and her pictures on Instagram, Yuwa India wrote, "Last week, Seema—a Yuwa Class of 2021 graduate and coach—was offered and accepted a full scholarship to Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Seema was also accepted to Ashoka University, Middlebury College, and Trinity College. Seema is the daughter of illiterate parents in a village in Ormanjhi. Her family relies on subsistence farming as well as her father’s work at a local thread factory. After joining a Yuwa football team in 2012, Seema has avoided child marriage, defended her right to an education, and played football for years despite being ridiculed for wearing shorts. She will be the first woman in her family to attend a university."

"Harvard University, widely considered one of the best universities in the world, had a historically low acceptance rate this year due to a record number of applications—only 3.4%. Defying all odds, Seema has won a place at Harvard during this extremely competitive year. Although Seema does not know what she will major in at Harvard University yet, she has a clear vision for her future: “Gender equality is a development that I want to see in my village and the whole world. Bringing gender equality to my community is essential to reduce injustices against women like gender discrimination, domestic violence, child marriage etc. It would not only show economic growth but also social, where women take part in decision making at each house," the page added.

"I plan to start an organization for women in my village. This program would have two goals. One to start a small business that would train women to be financially independent. The other is to educate women about their rights and to build a bigger network to support women by providing essential vocational skills and knowledge.” CONGRATULATIONS, Seema! We are all so proud of you," it said.

