Jaya Prada on Indian Idol 12
Jaya Prada gives head massage to Indian Idol contestant Nihal Tauro, watch

  • Jaya Prada visited sets of Indian Idol 12 and enjoyed it. One of the contestants received a head massage from her. She also danced to her popular songs.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 08:56 PM IST

Actor-politician Jaya Prada, who recently visited the set of Indian Idol 12 as a special guest, honoured one of the contestants by giving him a head massage. After Nihal Tauro performed a few songs, Jaya and the judges - Vishal Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Himesh Reshammiya - praised him.

Before heading for an oil massage on his head, Jaya said, "I like your hairstyle, but it’s a bit crimpy and I feel like giving a hair oil massage on it."


She also said, “Nihal, I must say that this song, which is very close to my heart, has been sung so well. I feel honoured after listening to this. Even, I can feel that your look has a resemblance to Kishore Da in (Kishore Kumar) posture.”

A flattered Nihal said later in a press statement, “It was a dream moment for me when Jaya ma’am personally came on the stage to do my champi. She even said that my look has a resemblance to the legendary singer, Kishore Da. I feel so blessed and it will be an unforgettable moment throughout my life.”

During her visit, Jaya also grooved to her popular song, Mujhe Naulakha Manga De from Amitabh Bachchan-starrer film, Sharaabi (1984).


In a separate promotional video from the show, Jaya also revealed that she loves bargaining while shopping. "I love it, but the problem is how do I go to a local market? So, I pull out a Rajasthani ghoonghat and go for shopping. Without speaking, I choose my saree. The people with me then buy it on my behalf."

