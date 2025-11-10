R Madhavan looks unrecognisable as 'Charioteer of Karma' in Dhurandhar first look poster; fans call it 'Ajit Doval look'

Actor Ranveer Singh has unveiled the first poster featuring actor R Madhavan from their upcoming film, Dhurandhar. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer shared the poster and called Madhavan's character "Charioteer of Karma." R Madhavan seen in his first poster from Dhurandhar.

R Madhavan's first look from Dhurandhar unveiled

In the poster, R Madhavan sat on a couch and gave a stern expression. Dressed in a suit, he looked in front of him with his face resting on his hand. Ranveer posted the photo with the caption, "The Charioteer of Karma. 3 Days To Go! #DhurandharTrailer out on 12th November at 12:12 PM. In Cinemas 5th December."

Fans reaction to Madhavan's poster

Reacting to the post, a fan said, “This character looks very similar to Paresh Rawal's character in Uri.” A comment read, “Haven't been excited for any movie this year except this one.” A person wrote, “Blockbuster loading.” An Instagram user said, “Ajit Doval's look.” Another fan commented, “He looks so much like Ajit Doval.”

Earlier, actor Arjun Rampal's first look from the upcoming action thriller was also unveiled. Ranveer shared the new poster of the film, which showed Arjun in a rugged look. He sported short-cropped hair, a thick beard, and dark aviators, holding a lit cigar with a steely expression. Sharing Arjun's look, Ranveer called his character "Angel of Death".

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar also stars Ranveer, Arjun, Akshaye Khanna, and Sanjay Dutt. The movie is jointly produced by Aditya Dhar, Jyoti Deshpande and Lokesh Dhar.

The film's title track, Jogi, released earlier this month, featured vocals by Hanumankind, Jasmine Sandlas, Sudhir Yaduvanshi, Shashwat Sachdev, Mohd Sadiq and Ranjit Kaur. The song, originally titled Na De Dil Pardesi Nu (Jogi), also marks the Bollywood debut of rapper Hanumankind and was featured in the film's first-look teaser.

Dhurandhar, produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, promises to be a dark and action-packed thriller, with intense face-offs between Ranveer and other actors. The film is slated to release in cinemas on December 5, 2025, followed by a Netflix premiere.