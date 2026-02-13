Rajkumar Hirani says he wants to make a film using AI, internet calls it ‘sad waste of talent’

The director added, “AI is going to be a great tool. I am planning to do a short, 4-5 minutes, film. Because I have a story to tell, and second, I feel I can learn that way the best. So, while I'm writing, I'll do that in the next few months. I have a good story. I'll have something interesting.”

“ I'm sometimes very excited with AI things and I want to do a short AI film… So AI is going to be a great tool actually, and we should start becoming friends with it very soon. It's here to stay and is a great tool. It's not that you have to use it, or that you have to make a totally AI film. But use that to fill a lot of things which we couldn't do earlier. It's going to be cost effective. And it's not that a full AI film is easy to make. Okay, we are not going on the sets, but it's as consuming… It's quite an effort to make a a full AI film,” Hirani said.

During an interview with Variety India, the filmmaker expressed his desire to make a short film using Artificial Intelligence (AI). He revealed that he has already found a story that he wants to tell through AI, and will soon turn his vision into a reality.

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani isn’t viewing AI as a looming threat to cinema; instead, he wants to embrace it as a creative ally. The director recently revealed that he is planning to make a short film using AI, saying that he already has a “good” story which he wants to tell through this technology.

However, his remark quickly sparked a debate on social media, with many questioning whether this is what the future of cinema will look like, while others wondered why AI is being used to tell stories in the first place.

“What a sad waste of sheer talent,” one wrote, with another writing, “AI is curse to creativity.” One comment read, “AI can't and shouldn't replace human creativity and art”.

“Maybe the guy is just fascinated with new tech and wants to experiment. Although its true that the gen of directors that we thought would change the industry gave 3-4 legacy projects and now are not as relevant as they should have been. Man these guys saw affluent Bollywood life once they got famous and lost touch with their craft,” one wrote. Another social media user wrote, “AI and creativity should not mix. I'm a hardliner in this.”

“He wants to make short film as an experiment. Not a full length movie,” one mentioned. One wrote, “He said a short 4-5 min film. I think that's fine.”

“He wrote and directed Munnabhai, 3 idiots and PK. He has his vision, and like he said he has a story to tell, and AI can be a tool that'll help him somewhat do that. I've trust in this guy's filmmaking abilities,” one mentioned.

“The guy wants to learn something. He wants to see what can be dine with AI. This is not downfalls this is someone opening up themselves to new possibilities,” one shared.

Rajkumar Hirani’s recent work Hirani’s last directorial was Dunki which was released in 2023. With Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan brought the sensitive topic of illegal immigration to the big screen. The film narrated a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, who dream of settling down in London for a better life, but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal. The film was released on December 21, a day before Prabhas-starrer Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire. It also featured Taapsee Pannu.

Last year, it was also announced that Hirani will be reuniting with actor Aamir Khan for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, the Father of Indian Cinema. This feature film will mark a third collaboration between Aamir and Hirani after 3 Idiots (2009) and PK (2014). No other information or update about the project is out yet.