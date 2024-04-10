Randeep Hooda on losing 32 kg for Swatantrya Veer Savarkar: ‘I absolutely could have died’

'I could not even walk'

Drawing parallels between how he lost weight for Sarbjit (2016) and now the Savarkar biopic, Randeep said, “This time around, I was underweight for one-and-a-half years. When the previous producers shelved the movie, I had lost all my muscle mass. I recall passing out and tumbling off [my] horse. My calf was bent at a right angle to my thigh, which makes me realise how weak I may have been... that’s what happens when you deprive yourself of food for a long time. I couldn’t even walk.”

Randeep on losing weight, twice over

When work on the film commenced again after the production delay, that actor needed to 'quickly shed weight'. Randeep said he was a ‘92 kilo khata peeta (healthy) cop with a paunch’ – seemingly hinting at his Inspector Avinash role) – before commencing Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and had to bring his weight down to 60 kg.

Randeep said, “I had to be losing [a] kilo a day for a certain number of days... It was very tough. I would often feel extremely weak, and would faint. It’s a terrible thing for an actor to go through. But, I believe, looking the part is something every actor should do. It should be the [very least] one does. I had planned things out, but they didn’t work out. So, the longer that [I had to adhere to the diet], the more frustrated I became. I had to suffer due to a lack of organisation, and had to do it twice over... I absolutely could have died. I was in such a bad state. I [will] try to contractually bind people, if I’m going to attempt something like that.”

Randeep's parents don't want him to do such roles

When Randeep’s dramatic weight loss picture recently made its way to social media, fans were quick to compare his efforts to those of Hollywood actor Christian Bale, who had taken on a similar task for his role in The Machinist (2004). However, Randeep says, for now, he is not thinking of picking a project the requires him to undergo such a transformation.

In the same interview, Randeep opened up about 'the physical, emotional and financial trauma' of losing weight for the Savarkar biopic. The actor said that each time he takes on a role like this, his parents make him promise that he won’t lose weight drastically again. He said they even told him they would not come and stay with him in Mumbai if he did so.

Swatantra Veer Savarkar, starring Randeep in the lead role, also features Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. The film was released in theatres on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi.

