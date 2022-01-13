Ranveer Singh says Simmba 2 will definitely happen: ‘Was always meant to be a franchise’

Fans of Ranveer Singh’s hit cop action film Simmba have reasons to rejoice. After his first successful solo outing and a cameo in the recently-released Sooryavanshi, Simmba is soon set to be seen again on screen.

During a recent interaction, Ranveer not only confirmed that a sequel to Rohit Shetty’s 2018 hit is definitely happening but also that when it does, he will be starring in it. However, Ranveer did not give a time frame on when the film is to go on floors.

Speaking to Bollywood Life, Ranveer spoke about Simmba 2 and said, “If God willing, it will definitely happen.” The actor revealed that Rohit Shetty had always intended Simmba to be a franchise. “It was always intended to become a franchise. Whenever Rohit sir does make it, I will always be game because Simmba is my favourite character to play,” he added.

Simmba, directed by Rohit Shetty, starred Ranveer along with Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood with a cameo by Ajay Devgn, who reprised his role from Rohit’s Singham series. The film, which was a remake of the 2015 Telugu film Temper, was a commercial success, grossing over ₹400 crore at the box office worldwide.

The two characters- Simmba and Singham- again played by Ajay and Ranveer, were also seen in the 2021 Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, also directed by Rohit Shetty. Together, these three titles make up Rohit Shetty’s cop universe.

Also read: Did you know Deepika secretly got engaged to Ranveer four years before wedding?

Ranveer will be next seen in YRF’s social comedy Jayeshbhai Jordaar opposite newcomer Shalini Pandey. He is also shooting for Karan Johar’s romantic drama Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features a huge star cast including Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan Johar’s return to direction after over six years. Ranveer also has Circ

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON