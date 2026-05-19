RJ Mahvash recalls hallucinating after fiance cheated on her thrice at 19: ‘He called me mental patient’

RJ Mahvash recently opened up about one of the darkest phases of her life, recalling how a broken engagement at the age of 19 left her emotionally shattered. Speaking candidly in a chat with Pinkvilla, the RJ and actor shared that her former fiancé cheated on her multiple times, which deeply affected her mental health and pushed her into depression. She also revealed that the emotional trauma became so severe that she had to be hospitalised due to panic attacks. RJ Mahvash talks about one of the most painful phase in her life,

RJ Mahvash recalls hallucinating after fiance cheated on her Mahvash recalled that she met her ex-fiancé through Facebook and said he was a well-known and influential figure in Aligarh. She shared that she fell deeply in love with him at a very young age and was convinced that she wanted to spend her life with him. She revealed that she would even tell her family that she would run away if they refused to let her marry him.

However, things gradually started falling apart. Mahvash revealed that her fiancé cheated on her not once but three times. Despite repeatedly finding out about his infidelity, she kept forgiving him because she believed the relationship could still be saved. Eventually, she realised that the cycle was never going to end.

Talking about the impact the relationship had on her mental health, Mahvash shared that she used to suffer severe panic attacks and was admitted to the hospital several times. She said, “I was taking so many medicines that I started hallucinating. The heavy doses of injections and pills had a strong effect on me. I would imagine things around me and feel like someone was coming, even when nobody was there. I told him that I was hospitalised and going through so much, and he did not even come to meet me. He replied, saying, ‘You are crazy. If my family finds out that you are a mental patient, what will happen?’”

Mahvash said that the statement became a turning point for her. She added, “That line hit me hard. The person for whom I was in the hospital and taking medicines was calling me mentally unstable. That is when I realised this was not right. And when God saves you, you don't even know from what he's saving you. He later got married and is now divorced because he cheated on his pregnant wife. It is a pattern with him. He can never change.