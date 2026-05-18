RJ Mahvash breaks silence on unfollowing Yuzvendra Chahal, dispels dating rumours: ‘Like two friends had an argument…’

Rumours of a budding romance between RJ Mahvash and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines last year. While the duo has never officially confirmed their relationship, consistently referring to each other as friends, the two unfollowed each other in January. Now, months later, Mahvash has finally opened up about their current equation in a chat with Pinkvilla on their podcast channel. RJ Mahvash talked about her equation with Yuzvendra Chahal.

What RJ Mahvash said When RJ Mahvash was asked about her and the cricketer following and unfollowing each other on social media, she dismissed it as nothing much to talk about. She said, "People have a habit of making a fuss over small things. It is not such a big deal when you go through it. Like two friends had an argument and they follow-unfollowed each other. And the matter ends there. In fact, when you are comfortable talk absolute nonsense with friends, you should not hold any grudges against them. So I would always wish him all the best and my best wishes will always be with him. There's no such big deal in it."

Were the two more than friends at any point? To this, Mahvash replied, "No, that was never the case. I have been a great friend to him. At that time, (during Chahal's separation phase) he needed a good friend. So we all were just focusing on him to get done with his IPL season. I stood with him as a support system. Henceforth also, we'll always meet the way we met earlier. I will fearlessly stand by him."

About Chahal and Mahvash Chahal and Mahvash have stayed under the spotlight ever since the cricketer’s widely discussed divorce from Dhanashree Verma. Dating rumours between the two first surfaced when they were spotted together amid speculation about Chahal’s divorce from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma. At the time, Mahvash dismissed the reports, insisting they were just friends.

However, the rumours reignited when they were seen enjoying a Champions Trophy match together in Dubai. Soon after Chahal finalised his divorce, he was seen with Mahvash, from Mahvash cheering for him at IPL matches to their outings together. Even as speculation around their bond grew louder, the two repeatedly maintained that they were not romantically involved.

Chahal was married to Dhanashree Verma, a choreographer and reality show star, in 2020. They separated in 2024, and their divorce was finalised last year.

Meanwhile, Mahvash made her acting debut with the series Pyar Paisa Profit, inspired by Durjoy Datta’s bestselling novel Now That You’re Rich… Let’s Fall In Love. The show features Pratik Yadav, Mihir Ahuja, Neil Bhoopalam, Nitish Sharma, Shivangi Khedkar, and Ashish Raghav in key roles.