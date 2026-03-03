RJ Mahvash chides paparazzo for 'favourite cricketer' question after link-up buzz with Chahal: ‘Tu bana de controversy’
Rumours of RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal's breakup arose after they unfollowed each other on Instagram. The two had denied ever dating each other, though.
Speculation surrounding RJ Mahvash and her rumoured equation with cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal had dominated entertainment headlines last year. The chatter even led to unconfirmed claims linking her to Chahal’s separation from Dhanashree Verma, prompting Mahvash to eventually address the rumours with a public clarification.
Mahvash smiles at a cricket question
During a recent interaction with paparazzi, Mahvash was asked who her favourite cricketer is. With a laugh, she replied in Hindi, “Haan aur kuch? Tu bana de controversy, batati hu main (Yeah, what else? You just create controversy. I’ll tell you).”
During the same interaction, Mahvash revealed that she would miss watching the upcoming T20 World Cup semi-final between India and England, as she is currently shooting in Bhopal. She praised Team India's recent performance and applauded cricketer Sanju Samson for his impressive showing in the previous match against West Indies.
About Mahvash and Chahal's link-up buzz
Earlier this year, reports claimed that Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who were rumoured to be dating, had parted ways after fans noticed they had unfollowed each other on Instagram. However, neither Mahvash nor Chahal has publicly addressed the dating or breakup rumours.
The chatter about Mahvash and Chahal began amid widespread public interest in the latter’s personal life. Chahal had been married to choreographer Dhanashree Verma since December 2020, after the pair met and began dating during the COVID-19 lockdown. Their relationship garnered admiration on social media, but signs of trouble began as early as August 2022, when Dhanashree removed 'Chahal' from her Instagram handle and posted cryptic messages online, fuelling split rumours.
Although the couple publicly denied separation at various points, they eventually filed for divorce by mutual consent in February 2025 after reportedly living separately for more than two years. The Bandra Family Court, with the standard six-month cooling-off period waived, finalised their divorce on 20 March 2025.
It was during and after this divorce period that social media buzz intensified about the cricketer and Mahvash. In recent months, neither has publicly confirmed they were ever in a relationship. In fact, reports suggest the pair have now unfollowed each other on social media, adding fresh ambiguity to a narrative that has refused to quieten.
Mahvash's upcoming projects
Mahvash is currently focusing on her acting career and is shooting for her upcoming film Tedhi Hain Par Meri Hain. The movie also stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead role, is presented by Remo D'Souza, and directed by Jayesh Pradhan. Mahvash is currently shooting for the project in Bhopal. The film’s release date has not been announced yet.
